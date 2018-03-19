4 Valley men face federal drug trafficking or weapons charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Four people from the Mahoning Valley have been indicted in federal court on firearms charges, and, in some cases, drug trafficking charges.

Daylen Harris, 39, of Youngstown; Marvin Howell, Jr., 39, of Boardman; Antonio Dukes, 30, of Warren; and Donald Sims, 36, of Warren; have all been charged.

Harris and Howell are accused of drug trafficking.

Harris is accused of selling crack cocaine, and Howell is accused of selling marijuana. Both are also facing firearm charges.

Dukes and Sims are both facing firearm charges.

The four men were arrested following an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Warren Police Department.