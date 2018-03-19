City proposes fining excessive fire calls from St. E’s, University Edge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Repetitive calls to the Youngstown Fire Department from a certain few locations could soon be contributing to the city’s general fund.

Youngstown City Council has to have a finalized budget by next Monday. The problem? Eliminating a million-dollar deficit. So the city is taking a magnifying glass to its budget and making decisions about what to cut.

Monday night, leaders met with the heads of the three largest departments — street, fire and police — to really look into how much money each gets.

The fire and police departments agreed to cut overtime for employees. Fire will also eliminate a secretary.

But the fire department didn’t stop there. It may actually be able to bring in money — through repetitive calls.

“In 2017, we had 109 calls just to University Edge — all of them false,” said Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley.

The Flats at Wick and St. Elizabeth Hospital are others. Chief Finley said firefighters respond time and time again.

“Everybody in this county and everybody in this state charges…when our inspectors have to go out to inspect a building and come back, they should be charging for it and we’re not.”

By January of 2019, the department wants these excessive calls to come with fines.

“We have to take into consideration, that’s manpower on a truck. That’s a truck, that’s wear and tear on everything,” Finley said.

How much? They don’t know yet.

Fines could help to generate a good amount of income for the city, but Finley expects backlash.

“The mayor is probably going to be getting a phone call from — is probably Jim Tressel and probably the president, CEO of St. E’s,” he said.

City council leaders ran into some problems with the police budget because the department is actually over budget. YPD is using traffic cameras and it’s bringing in a good chunk of change.

“Our experience is going to be about $700,000 to $750,000 annually,” Chief Robin Lees said.

They say it’s making roadways safer while making the city some money. Lees hopes to put that money back into the department and its programs.

“Fleet replacement. We need to buy about six new cars a year,” he said.

Council and police officials, along with the city finance director, will work to figure out exactly how much money is left and where it will go.

When it came to the street department and public works, everyone was on the same page with the budget cuts — $40,000 will be cut for mowing grass.

On Tuesday, council will meet with the mayor’s office and downtown events budget. Council members were not happy with proposed cuts to the entertainment budget.