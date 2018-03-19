Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue temporarily stepping down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ head coach Tyronn Lue is temporarily stepping down from his position due to an “ongoing illness.”

“After many conversations with our doctors and [General Manager] Koby [Altman] and much thought given to what is best for the team and my health, I need to step back from coaching for the time being and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation from which to coach for the rest of the season,” he said in a statement.

Chief assistant Larry Drew will take over for Lue.

Lue missed the second half of Saturday’s game with the Chicago Bulls due to the illness.

It was the third time this season that he has missed at least part of a game with an illness.

Lue says he has been experiencing chest pains and a loss of sleep, but tests haven’t revealed a diagnosis.

“While I have tried to work through it, the last thing I want is for it to affect the team. I am going to use this time to focus on a prescribed routine and medication, which has previously been difficult to start in the midst of a season. My goal is to come out of it a stronger and healthier version of myself so I can continue to lead this team to the Championship we are all working towards,” he said.

