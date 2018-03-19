Congressman supportive of bringing HomeGoods facility to Lordstown

TJX will need to get the land rezoned from residential to industrial in order to bring its HomeGoods distribution center to Lordstown

Gerry Ricciutti Published:

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan made a stop at the General Motors Lordstown plant on Monday and also talked about the plan to bring a HomeGoods distribution center next door.

He visited GM to show support for workers and the car they’re making.

Ryan also supports bringing the HomeGoods facility, which would provide about 1,000 jobs, to Lordstown.

“We are sending a letter to the CEO of the company, letting him know that there is a lot of support for them coming here,” he said. “A thousand jobs, construction jobs would be significant for a year to 18 months, so we’re supportive of them coming here and think it’s a great opportunity for our Valley.”

Just last week, Lordstown residents talked about the project at a town hall meeting. Truck noise and traffic were just a couple of their concerns.

TJX will need to get the land rezoned from residential to industrial in order to bring its HomeGoods facility there. The village planning commission will vote on that issue on March 26.

