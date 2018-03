YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Christina was in Youngstown at ballet studio for a preview of an upcoming show.

Ballet Western Reserve is inviting you to their Saturday performance, “Magic and Mystery of Dance”.

Doors open at 6:30 with performances at 6:45, 7:00 and 7:45 p.m.

The event includes live music, refreshments, food, performances by the dancers and more.

Ballet Western Reserve is located at 218 West Boardman Street in Youngstown.

You can call 330-744-1934 for more information.