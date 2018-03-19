Moms arrested at Youngstown bar after police find kids alone in car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two women were arrested after police discovered two children inside a parked car outside a bar in Youngstown.

Police were called about 11:05 p.m. Friday to the Southern Tavern on Glenwood Avenue on reports of children unattended inside a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a car running and unlocked in the parking lot with a young boy and girl asleep in the back seat, according to a police report.

A witness told police she had been sitting in the parking lot for about 15 minutes and never saw anyone come to the car. She also stated that she didn’t know children were inside. The temperature at the time was 22 degrees.

Officers say Sasha (Sachi) Jones, 30, came out of the bar and approached police saying she was the mother of the children. Police said Jones “reeked” of alcohol, according to the police report. (Editor’s note: Two first names are listed for Jones because the police report and booking information listed two different names)

A short time later, Shalaya Mitchell, 26, came out of the bar and told police she was Jones’ cousin.

As police were questioning Jones about the children, they said she could only provide information about the girl but didn’t know anything about the boy. Jones then admitted that the boy was not hers and that he belonged to Mitchell. Mitchell denied the boy was hers but then admitted she was the boy’s mother after Jones repeatedly told officers the child was not hers.

Both women were arrested and charged with child endangering.

Mahoning County Children Services was notified and the children were taken from the scene by an approved custodian.