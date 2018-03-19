New owners buy Tavern on the Square restaurant

The owners say they plan to honor the history of the New Wilmington restaurant

Chelsea Simeon Published:

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WYTV) – New owners are taking over management of Tavern on the Square restaurant in New Wilmington.

The new owners, Todd and Alma Ulicny, plan to temporarily close the restaurant from Sunday, March 25 to Sunday, April 1 for updates to the electrical and water systems.

The Tavern will reopen on Monday, April 2.

The owners say they plan to honor the history of the restaurant.

“The Tavern is a timeless landmark in the Borough of New Wilmington and a treasured favorite of locals and tourists who come to enjoy time-honored traditional and exciting new foods,” said Todd Ulicny. “When we re-open on Monday, April 2, the community will continue to have access to the same menu as they have enjoyed for many years, including the BOGO Monday special menu and, of course, sticky buns.”

The new owners say they will honor reservations made past April 2 as well as gift cards.

