Nugget of Knowledge: Most fattening meal

So what’s the most fattening food?

The average adult needs 2000 to 2500 calories day.

So what will pack in those calories as quickly as possible?

Forbes magazine had a lineup of foods in terms of the most fattening and the winner is……eggs benedict.

That’s an English muffin, topped with ham or Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

The average single serving of eggs benedict contains at least 700 and up to one thousand calories and 32 grams of fat….11 of them are saturated.

The American Heart Association says, please no more than 16 grams of saturated fat per day.

Most of this comes from the hollandaise sauce with its eggs yolks and butter.

And Men’s Health magazine says enjoy an Outback Steakhouse Aussie Cheese Fries with ranch dressing…but remember, it’s the same as eating 14 Krispy Kreme donuts at one sitting.

