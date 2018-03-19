PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Winter weather advisories in effect Tuesday–Here’s how our next storm will impact you

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**

As of 7PM Monday evening, Winter Weather ADVISORIES have been issued for Columbiana county & Lawrence county for Tuesday into Wednesday. More details on current alerts by CLICKING HERE

*STORM TIMING*

Snow is expected to develop from the south to the north. Expect snow to begin in southern Columbiana county between 11AM and 1PM. The snow is expected to shift north through the afternoon. NOTE: It may take until evening for Trumbull and Mercer counties to see any snow.

Pockets of heavy snow are possible Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday. The best chance at heavier snow is to the south of Youngstown. Snow will continue into Wednesday morning and begin tapering off into Wednesday afternoon.

*STORM IMPACTS*

Snow may be heavy at times, especially south of Youngstown. A slushy accumulation of snow is possible on area roads Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Watch for slick driving conditions by as early as Tuesday evening. The risk for slick roads will be ongoing overnight Tuesday through the morning commute Wednesday. There will likely be enough snow to shovel/plow by Wednesday morning, especially through Columbiana county.

*ACCUMULATION FORECAST*

Minimum: Trace – 2″ — On the northern fringe of our area, accumulation is expected to be lighter. Northern Trumbull & Mercer county will see lighter accumulation, if any accumulation at all.

EXPECTED RANGE: 2″ TO 7″ — A range of 2″ to 7″ is expected with the heaviest snow occurring to the south of Youngstown

Potential for: There is the potential for some localized areas to see upwards of 8″. This threat is greatest to the south of Youngstown.

***For a more detailed view of how much snow to expect, click “PLAY” on the video above.

*THINGS TO WATCH*

1. The track of this storm is important to how much accumulation we see. If this storm were to shift as much as 30 miles south of what data currently shows, we would see much lighter snowfall, with many spots north of Youngstown seeing little if any. If the opposite occurs and it moves north, Heavier accumulations amounts would push further north into Mahoning and potentially southern Trumbull and Mercer counties.

2. One other variable we are tracking is how this low behaves. This storm system will eventually transition to the east coast. Often times when these types of storms develop, models underestimate how fast and strong the coastal low will develop. Should the east coast low rapidly intensify, it can zap some of the energy from the storm in our area which can limit how much snow develops.

We will be closely monitoring the latest data as it becomes available and will have updates to the forecast on 33 WYTV News at 6PM, 11PM, and starting at 5AM for 33 WYTV News Daybreak. You can also catch the latest forecast right here at WYTV.com.