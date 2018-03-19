Severe Weather Awareness Week is here – know where to go

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There may be snow in the forecast this week, but it’s actually severe weather awareness week in Ohio.
It’s a good time for people to make sure their families, schools and businesses are prepared for a severe weather event.
Have an emergency kit available, and have a plan in place for where to take shelter during a storm.
Mahoning County Emergency Management Director Dennis O’Hara said you should be aware of the following when it comes to severe weather:
- Where would you go in case of a weather emergency?
- Where would you seek shelter if you were out in public?
- What is the best location that you have available if you need to take shelter?
O’Hara says it is also important to have a way to get weather alerts day or night.
“Outdoor sirens are designed for outdoor warning. It’s to warn you to seek additional information, seek cover in a sturdy facility, turn on the media whether that’s TV, radio or check your phone,” O’Hara said.
O’Hara suggests a weather alert radio.