State Route 14 bridge in Columbiana Co. closing 3 weeks early

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WYTV) – A bridge in Columbiana County is closing three weeks earlier than expected for construction.

Starting Monday, the County Line Road bridge (State Route 14) over State Route 11 between Columbiana and Washingtonville will be closed.

Originally, the closing date was set for April 9.

Traffic will be detoured on State Route 9 north (North Lincoln Avenue) to U.S. 62 east (Youngstown-Salem Road) to State Route 165 east (W. South Range Road) to State Route 46 south (Columbiana-Canfield Road) then back to State Route 14.

The road is scheduled to reopen by June 15.