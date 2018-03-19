Trumbull Co. Republican chair can run for Ohio House, despite party objection

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Board of Elections voted to allow former County Republican Party Chairman Randy Law to run on the May primary ballot, despite objections from members of his own party.

The board ruled that Law can run as a Republican for the 64th District Ohio House of Representatives — a state central committee position and county central committee for Ward 1G in Warren.

Several members of the Trumbull County Republican Party objected, saying Law does not live at the Warren house he gave as his legal address.

The board of elections ruled against the objections.