Related Coverage Police make several OVI arrests during St. Patrick Day stops

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An off-duty Youngstown police officer was among those charged with drinking and driving on St. Patrick’s Day.

Darrel Herdman was pulled over on the city’s west side by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers after they say he ran a red light.

Herdman was charged with OVI as well as having a gun in his car at the time.

A pretrial on the charges was scheduled for April 13.

Herdman has been reassigned from patrol to administrative duties, pending the outcome of his case.