WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An elementary school in Trumbull County got a big gift on Tuesday.

Burlington stores presented Warren’s Willard School with a $10,000 check.

It’s part of the store’s Adopt-A-Classroom program.

The money will be used for instructional supplies for each of the teacher’s classrooms.

Burlington awards the money every time there’s a grand opening of one its stores.

This time, the event marks the grand opening of the new Burlington location at the Eastwood Mall Complex in Niles.