Campbell residents’ water rates going up to pay back debt

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – The Campbell Water Department is costing the city too much money so come April 1, water rates are going up.

Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips announced Tuesday that water rates will increase from $4.50 to $6.50 per 1,000 gallons of usage. For the average Campbell homeowner, it’ll mean about another $6 a month.

The water department still owes the city $200,000 from a loan made in 2015.

“After meeting with the state auditor’s office this morning at our budget meeting, it came up that the water department is currently eating a deficit into our general fund and there is a water rate increase needed,” Mayor Phillips said.

The water rate increase will generate an extra $316,000 a year and will be enough for the Campbell Water Department to pay back its debt and provide a little financial cushion.