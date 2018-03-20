Canfield attorney convicted of grand theft sentenced

Benjamin Joltin received three, one-year sentences after pleading guilty to grand theft and passing bad checks

By Published:
CANFIELD: Arrested April 13 - Benjamin Joltin, charged with theft, passing bad checks, and forgery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A former Canfield attorney will go to prison for stealing money from a client.

Benjamin Joltin received three, one-year sentences after pleading guilty to grand theft and passing bad checks.

The judge will allow the sentences to be served at the same time so Joltin will spend just one year in prison. He may consider judicial release at some point in the future.

Joltin must also pay back $80,000 to the victim in the case.

“I somehow lost who I was. I was a good attorney. I was a good person, a good father, a good friend, a good son. I was good, I was,” Joltin said.

Prosecutors say a woman hired Joltin her handle her divorce case. They say she gave him a check from the sale of a home, but he didn’t direct the money to where it was supposed to go and was never returned.

At about the same time Joltin was given that check, justices on the Ohio Supreme Court were hearing complaints from three other former clients of his, all claiming he had mismanaged thousands of dollars in legal fees. The court suspended his license in December for two years, determining he had repeatedly been dishonest with his clients and had misappropriated their money. Now, with a felony conviction, he will never be able to practice law again.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s