Canfield attorney convicted of grand theft sentenced

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A former Canfield attorney will go to prison for stealing money from a client.

Benjamin Joltin received three, one-year sentences after pleading guilty to grand theft and passing bad checks.

The judge will allow the sentences to be served at the same time so Joltin will spend just one year in prison. He may consider judicial release at some point in the future.

Joltin must also pay back $80,000 to the victim in the case.

“I somehow lost who I was. I was a good attorney. I was a good person, a good father, a good friend, a good son. I was good, I was,” Joltin said.

Prosecutors say a woman hired Joltin her handle her divorce case. They say she gave him a check from the sale of a home, but he didn’t direct the money to where it was supposed to go and was never returned.

At about the same time Joltin was given that check, justices on the Ohio Supreme Court were hearing complaints from three other former clients of his, all claiming he had mismanaged thousands of dollars in legal fees. The court suspended his license in December for two years, determining he had repeatedly been dishonest with his clients and had misappropriated their money. Now, with a felony conviction, he will never be able to practice law again.