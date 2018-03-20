New Castle man killed in N. Beaver Twp. crash

Pennsylvania State Police say David Arnold, Jr. died when the SUV he was driving was hit by another SUV traveling in the opposite direction on Route 18

WYTV Staff Published:

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from New Castle is dead after a two-car crash Monday in North Beaver Township.

Pennsylvania State Police say David Arnold, Jr. was traveling along State Route 18 about 5 p.m. when a driver traveling in the opposite direction told police that she thought she saw Arnold veer into her lane. The woman said she swerved to miss Arnold, went off the road, overcorrected and came back across the highway and into the path of Arnold’s vehicle.

Arnold was thrown from his vehicle and died at the scene. Police say Arnold was not wearing a seat belt.

The other driver is expected to be OK.

State Police are investigating the crash.

