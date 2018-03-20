Nugget of Knowledge: How NYC became the “Big Apple”

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Who gave the name The Big Apple to New York city?

Around 1920, New York City newspaper reporter John FitzGerald was covering race tracks around the country…and he heard stable hands in New Orleans say they were going to “the big apple,” a reference to New York City….the racetracks there were the best in the country.

Why apples?

The theory is horses love apples…and so the best racetracks must have the biggest and best apples.

Fitz Gerald soon began calling New York the Big Apple in his newspaper columns.

In the 1930s, jazz musicians started using it to show New York City was home to big-league music clubs.

The nickname faded from use until the early 1970s, when it became part of a tourism campaign to spiff up New York’s image. …the name has stuck ever since.

Long before New York City was nicknamed the Big Apple, it was known briefly as New Orange.

In 1673, the Dutch captured New York from the English and dubbed it New Orange in honor of William III of Orange.

The English recaptured it a year later and dumped the orange….it was back to gold old New York.

