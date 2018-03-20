Ohio senator hopeful for law to shut down online sex-trafficking ads

(WYTV) – Ohio Senator Rob Portman said they’re one step closer to closing what he calls a loophole that lets victims be exploited online.

Portman’s Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act would hold owners of websites, like Backpage.com, liable for knowingly posting advertisements of human trafficking victims the internet.

“It’s pretty exciting ’cause we won our first vote to get to the bill. Now, we have the final vote and debate tomorrow, and my hope is this will pass and it will go to the president for his signature, and we can begin to reverse the tide and less trafficking in Ohio and around the country,” Portman said.

Portman said right now, internet sites like Backpage are able to take advantage of a loophole in a law passed more than 20 years ago. It stops law enforcement from going after them when they knowingly take money to place advertisements from traffickers.

Backpage argues that any “act of censorship” will not reduce human trafficking.

“Instead, it undermines efforts by Backpage.com to cooperate with law enforcement and provide information to identify, arrest and prosecute those who engage in human trafficking,” read an earlier statement from the company.