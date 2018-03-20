Pa. Turnpike banning some trucks, trailers during storm

(WYTV) – Due to the incoming winter storm, the Pennsylvania Turnpike is banning certain types of trucks, RV and trailers.
The ban starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Vehicle types covered by the restriction are:
- Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks;
- Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);
- Tractors hauling empty trailers;
- Any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;
- All motorcycles; and
- All recreational vehicles, or RVs.
The above-listed vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the PA Turnpike’s east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey (I-76, 70/76 and 276) and on the entire Northeastern Extension (I-476) beginning at 8 p.m. Restrictions will remain in place through the storm.
As storm conditions develop, a comprehensive commercial-vehicle ban and/or speed restrictions could be imposed across significant portions of the PA Turnpike system.
Drivers are asked to use caution during severe weather, drive at a safe speed and dial *11 on a mobile phone in the case of an accident on the Turnpike.