Pinpoint Weather Alert Tonight and Tomorrow

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**

As of 9AM Tuesday morning, Winter Weather ADVISORIES have been issued for Mahoning, Columbiana & Lawrence counties for Tuesday night into Wednesday. More details on current alerts by CLICKING HERE

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy for the early morning. Mid to late morning look for scattered rain and wintry mix. Early afternoon rain. High in the upper 30’s. Wintry mix possible into late afternoon as temperatures cool. Slick spots are possible into the evening.

TONIGHT

Rain or snow mix early evening with a transition to snow. Slick spots possible and snow could be heavy at times, reducing visibility.

ACCUMULATION BY WEDNESDAY MORNING RUSH

KEEP IN MIND, SOME SNOW MAY MELT BEFORE ACCUMULATING, LESSENING ACTUAL ACCUMULATION.

Zero to a Trace in Northern Trumbull and Mercer Counties

Up to 2″ in Southern Trumbull and Mercer Counties

1″ to 3″ in Mahoning County, Southern Mahoning pockets of 4″

3″ to 5″ in Columbiana County, with high end in Salineville, East Liverpool, Hanoverton

LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS INTO EARLY AFTERNOON

Mainly snow will be shifting South. Chance for snow showers into mid afternoon morning with less than an inch of new snow most spots, but up to 2″ as snow lingers longer in Columbiana.

HAPPY FIRST DAY OF SPRING!

