Prosecutor asks for high bond in Newton Falls child endangering case

Dustin Glidden, 32, entered a not guilty plea to endangering children and gross sexual imposition charges

Nadine Grimley Published:

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Michigan man who’s been fighting extradition for nearly two months appeared in a Trumbull County Courtroom Tuesday for his arraignment.

Dustin Glidden, 32, entered a not guilty plea to endangering children and gross sexual imposition charges.

According to an indictment, Glidden is accused of recklessly torturing or cruelly abusing a 7-year-old boy in Newton Falls. He’s also accused of inappropriately touching the victim.

The incidents happened in July 2017, according to the indictment.

Glidden was arrested in Carson City, Michigan in January, but was brought back over the weekend to Trumbull County to answer to the charges.

Bond was set at $50,000.

“I requested a high bond in this case because, during the investigation, the defendant fled the jurisdiction. He was arrested in the state of Michigan back in January and he’s been fighting extradition ever since,” said Assistant Trumbull County Prosecutor Diane Barber.

Glidden was also ordered not to have contact with the victim. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 27.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s