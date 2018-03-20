Report: Woman leaves purse with stolen IDs at Boardman Home Depot

A customer left the purse behind at the store on Tuesday night after exchanging merchandise for cash

WYTV Staff Published:

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating after they say a woman left her purse, containing several stolen ID cards, behind at Home Depot.

Monday morning, a loss prevention employee at the store said a customer left the purse behind at the store on Tuesday night after exchanging merchandise for cash.

Police said the purse contained a woman’s license, credit cards and presciption medication. It also contained the licenses, social security cards and an Ohio Direction Card belonging to seven other people, according to a police report.

Police said an investigation showed that the woman made numerous exchanges at other Home Depot stores without a receipt.

Charges haven’t been filed yet.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s