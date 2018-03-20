Survey reveals Poland community’s thoughts on closing elementary schools

Sarah Mercer Published:

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland Local School District surveyed the community to get a better idea of where it stands when it comes to issues affecting the school system’s future.

The district asked community members to take the survey after results of the State’s Performance Audit were released last month. The audit recommended closing the two elementary schools and making the middle school K through 8 to save money.

Based on survey results, the majority of respondents (53 percent) supported closing one of the elementary buildings for now.

However, if both buildings were closed, nearly 43 percent would support constructing an entirely new K through 8 building instead of renovating the old building.

When asked about open enrollment, over 73 percent said they do not want it.

Almost 78 percent of respondents would support paying additional taxes to increase security in the district through technology, equipment, staffing and building improvements.

Over 66 percent said they would support a new operating levy to reduce the district’s deficit.

Poland Superintendent Dave Janofa said 517 community members took the survey.

