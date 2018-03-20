Back to the MyValleyDining home page

Back to the MyValleyDining restaurant list

The Falcon Grille and Tavern in Austintown is locally owned by the Stefan Family with over 35 years of restaurant experience. Our pizza dough is made fresh daily, our jumbo wings are fresh and never frozen, our salads and subs are made to order!

Join us for Happy Hour Monday-Friday, 3-6:30PM, for drink specials.

39 North Canfield Niles Rd., Austintown, OH 44515

(330) 793-3819

The Falcon Grille and Tavern web page

The Falcon Grille and Tavern menu

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11AM – 9PM, Friday-Saturday 11AM – 10PM, Sunday Noon – 8PM

Back to the MyValleyDining home page

Back to the MyValleyDining restaurant list