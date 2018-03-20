Tuesday evening update on expected snowfall from the 33 Pinpoint Weather Forecast Center

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**

Winter Weather ADVISORIES have been issued for Mahoning, Columbiana and Lawrence counties for Tuesday night into Wednesday. See more details on current alerts by CLICKING HERE

*TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE*

As of Tuesday evening, we are still on track for an impactful snow for the area. Model data has come into better agreement through the day. The expected snowfall does not look as high as models had previously shown. That said, accumulating snow is still expected overnight Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Overnight accumulation of 1″ to 3″ is possible to the north of Interstate 80 and 2″ to 4″ are possible to the south of Interstate 80. This will have some impacts on the morning commute Wednesday.

*STORM IMPACTS*

Snow may be heavy at times overnight causing reduced visibility. A slushy accumulation of snow is likely on area roads Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Watch for slick driving conditions overnight. The risk for slick roads will be ongoing through the morning commute Wednesday. There will likely be enough snow to shovel/plow in spots by Wednesday afternoon. There will be an elevated risk for some school adjustments and cancellations Wednesday morning. You can check the latest adjustments/cancellations by CLICKING HERE and by watching 33 WYTV News Daybreak starting at 5AM.

*ACCUMULATION FORECAST–Total Snow by Wednesday Evening*

Minimum: Trace – 2″ — On the northern fringe of our area, accumulation is expected to be lighter. Northern Trumbull & Mercer county will see lighter accumulation.

EXPECTED RANGE: 2″ TO 5″ — A range of 2″ to 5″ is expected with the heaviest snow occurring to the south and east of Youngstown

Potential for: There is the potential for some localized areas to see upwards of 6″. This threat is greatest to the south of Youngstown.

***For a more detailed view of how much snow to expect, click “PLAY” on the video above.

