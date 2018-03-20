Warren Schools staffer placed on leave amid sexual misconduct allegations

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren City School District has placed a staff member on leave following reports of sexual misconduct.

The district asked the Warren Police Department to investigate the allegations against the staff member.

That person was placed on leave on Thursday.

According to a police report, the victim is a 16-year-old girl.

WYTV is speaking with investigators and with the school district to get more information on the allegations. Check back here for updates, or watch 33 WYTV News at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.