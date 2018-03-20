Warren Schools staffer placed on leave amid sexual misconduct allegations

The district asked the Warren Police Department to investigate the allegations against the staff member

WYTV Staff Published:

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren City School District has placed a staff member on leave following reports of sexual misconduct.

The district asked the Warren Police Department to investigate the allegations against the staff member.

That person was placed on leave on Thursday.

According to a police report, the victim is a 16-year-old girl.

WYTV is speaking with investigators and with the school district to get more information on the allegations. Check back here for updates, or watch 33 WYTV News at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s