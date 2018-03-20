Water wheel at Lanterman’s Mill will soon help grind flour once again



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – They’ll soon be grinding flour once again at Lanterman’s Mill in Mill Creek Park, just like it was done when it was built in the 1840s. The water wheel — which was in bad shape — has been replaced and the mill should be fully operational sometime this spring.

Lanterman’s Mill may be Youngstown’s most iconic image, but soon the water running over the dam will be used for more than just beauty.

“You know, fills the buckets and starts to turn it,” said Steve Avery, with Mill Creek Park.

The new water wheel that’s been built is white oak and 14 feet in diameter.

“That’s the purpose, yeah, to show the 1800s technology that can still grind grain,” Avery said.

Along with the wheel, the timber structure around it was also replaced. Still to come are a new penstock to feed the water onto the wheel and three wooden gates in the channel leading to the wheel.

“These components were the first constructed in the 1985 reconstruction, so they’re not original members that were taken out but they were original to the restoration project,” Avery said.

Hassett Millrights of Kentucky received the $182,000 contract to build the wheel. Sales of the Recipes of Youngstown cookbook raised $82,000 of the $182,000 for the project.

Though Hassett Millrights didn’t arrive until January, the work began over a year ago.

“The entire wheel was constructed in a shop, deconstructed, shipped up here and then reconstructed on site,” Avery said.

There were no plans or blueprints from the 1840s when the mill was built and nothing for the wheel from the 1985 restoration.

“If you look at where the wheel needed to be, it probably wouldn’t have needed to be much larger than this,” Avery said.

But this time, blueprints were drawn — a good thing, since wooden water wheels last only 15 to 20 years.

“We’ve helped the future, yes,” Avery said.

The project should be finished in early April, with the first grinding of flour likely before summer.