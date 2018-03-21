Accidents possible this morning

SLICK ROADS AND POOR VISIBILITY

Some reports of accidents and cars sliding off the road. Add extra time for travel and prepare to reduce speed.

Car sliding off Route 11 near Tibbets-Wick Road COURTESY OF Rosemary Lee

ADDITIONAL SNOW SHOWERS THIS MORNING

Expect an additional 2″ to 3″ through the morning. Snow becomes scattered in the afternoon with light accumulations. Columbiana and Western Pennsylvania will have the snow last longest through the day.

COLD AND BLUSTERY

Temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s with winds making it feel like the upper teens. High today in the mid 30’s.

REFREEZE TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY

With temperatures melting some snow today, we’ll have potential for icy roads tomorrow as temperatures drop into the lower 20’s tonight.

