Crews work to clear roads as crashes delay travel across Valley

(WYTV) – A quick, heavy snowfall early Wednesday morning led to several crashes across the Valley.

Crashes were reported on Interstate 80 in Weathersfield, Route 11 in Austintown and Route 62 and Interstate 80 in Mercer County. Those crashes shut down a portion of the roadway for some time.

In Springfield Township, vehicles and a snowplow collided on I-680 and Five Points. No serious injuries were reported.

The slippery roads made for tough travel for a semi-truck on US-224 in Boardman. It got stuck on a small hill.

In Milton Township, a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole on Pritchard-Ohltown Road, splitting it in half. No one was hurt, but Ohio Edison was called to the scene to get the pole off of the car.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation temporarily reduced speeds on some highways, including Interstate 80, to 45 miles per hour on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Ohio Department of Transportation crews from District 11 kept busy in Columbiana County, trying to keep the roads clear.

It sent 17 plow drivers out on the roads to work 12-hour shifts.

Workers are responsible for plowing and treating almost 700 lane miles in the county.

So far, they say they’ve used more salt this year than last year.

“We are probably double what we did last year because of the type of snow we’ve had this year. We haven’t had big snows, but we’ve had steady snows all winter,” said Transportation Manager Brent Rose.

Rose said they will have plenty of salt to get through the rest of the year. Once the weather warms up again, they’ll continue to patch the roads.