Gun shop in Boardman sees spike in specific type of buyer



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – As talks of gun reform continue across the country, a Boardman gun shop says it’s seeing a rise in first-time buyers.

Mike Miller, with Miller Rod and Gun, said recent gun sales have been up just a bit but the shop is experiencing a big spike in customers who have never owned a gun before.

“[They’re] saying, ‘I’d like to purchase this gun, I’d like to learn about this gun and I’d like to get my permit to carry the gun.'”

Making changes to gun laws is a nationwide discussion and Ohio Governor John Kasich has been outspoken on the topic.

“Would you feel if you’re Second Amendment rights would be eroded because you couldn’t purchase a goddarn AR-15?” Kasich said.

Within the last month, the governor has not only changed his website — which now has a section called “Common Sense On The Second Amendment” — but Kasich also announced that he’s put together a group to talk about gun reform.

“It’s not enough to just say something, you gotta pass something,” he said on CNN.

But Miller said the politics of guns has not been what’s driving new gun buyers to his store.

“They believe now that police can’t always be there and can’t always help them. What’s happening is happening on a whim. We’re seeing exploding packages, we’re seeing random shootings. Would you rather be armed or unarmed at this point?”

FBI statistics show 21,000 more people in Ohio underwent the gun background check last month compared to January. That doesn’t necessarily mean that a gun was purchased, but just simply that the person went through the background check process in order to do so.