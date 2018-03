(WYTV) – While road crews were dealing with spring snow on Wednesday morning, Ohio is trying to get us ready for tornado season.

At 9:50 a.m., communities across the state tested their outdoor warning sirens, including right here in the Valley.

Of the 52 sirens tested in Mahoning County, 51 worked.

The non-working siren was found on the city’s west side. Crews will go out to take a look at it.

Tornadoes can happen at any time, but Ohio’s peak tornado season runs from April through July.