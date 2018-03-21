Hermitage fire chief says apartment fire could have been worse

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Dozens of people are without a place to stay after their apartment complex caught fire in Hermitage.

Still, Hermitage Fire Chief John Flynn said it could have been a lot worse.

There’s still no word yet on what caused the fire at the Monticello Apartments on Clifford Drive.

“I heard the fire alarms, and at first, it just didn’t register,” said Debbie Garrett.

Garrett had to stay with friends on Wednesday. She’s now trying to find a place to live.

“I opened the door into the hallway, and it was just filled with smoke,” she said.

It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Smoke and flames ravaging the inside and outside of the 16-home apartment complex.

“Two apartments are completely gutted because of the fire,” Chief Flynn said.

Much of the hallway on the first floor is completely black. The second-floor roof is missing in spots, and melting snow drips on to the stairwell.

“If it was a different time of day — in the evening or maybe at night when everyone was sleeping — we could have had a bigger potential for loss,” Flynn said.

One neighbor said he and his two grandchildren had to be rescued from their second-floor balcony.

Another man and his 95-year-old mother also had be to rescued.

“Two of us caught one of the residents that jumped off the front side of the balcony,” Flynn said.

More than eight fire departments were there to help.

Garrett said she hasn’t processed what has happened yet, but she’s trying to look on the bright side.

“Stuff can be replaced. Getting the people out and getting them to safety is not so simple,” she said.

The State Fire Marshal will be at the apartments on Thursday to investigate exactly what happened.

