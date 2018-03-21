Hometown Hero bringing life lessons, inspiration to Niles Girl Scouts

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is in charge of about 50 young girls who are working their way up the ranks of Girl Scouts.

Ryan Williams is the scout leader of Troop 80054 and also serves as the service unit director of unit 812.

She said growing up, she never had a Girl Scout troop to call her own. That became the inspiration behind her tireless efforts.

“When I started, I said, ‘I’m going to give Girl Scouts to everybody,'” Ryan said.

She wanted to make sure other girls in Niles never missed an opportunity to give back to their community.

Right now, she operates four different levels of Girl Scouts, ranging in age from kindergarten to fifth grade. As of October 1, there will be five levels to include sixth grade.

“She’s constantly planning events and I don’t know how she keeps up, but she does it, and she does a great job and always has a smile on her face,” Sarah Cervetto said. “Even if she might think that she’s frazzled, she puts on a good show for us.”

“That’s just a part of Girl Scouts,” Ryan said. “You show them what you hope they’ll be when they’re older.”

Ryan’s working little life lessons into each event her troop attends. Currently, it’s cookie sales.

“Basically, money management. You have to set a goal, you have to get out there and say, ‘Hi, would you like to buy Girl Scout cookies today?'”

She said the Hometown Hero award means everything to her.

“These kids and these families are my families. Even these boys, I still consider them mine even though they’re not in troop, and the older sisters who are in other troops, I still follow them and make sure everything’s OK. We’re all a big family.”

A big family full of love and admiration for their troop leader.