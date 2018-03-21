I-80 east down to one lane near crash in Weathersfield Twp.

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Interstate 80 eastbound at Salt Springs Road is down to one lane in the area of an accident.
Roads are snow-covered and slippery. Several reports have come in to the WYTV newsroom of vehicles sliding on the roadway.
WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Interstate 80 eastbound at Salt Springs Road is down to one lane in the area of an accident.
Roads are snow-covered and slippery. Several reports have come in to the WYTV newsroom of vehicles sliding on the roadway.
Advertisement