Local clients among 25 to get money back from Lawyers’ Fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Six clients in Trumbull and Mahoning counties will get nearly $6,000 in paid attorney fees because their lawyers didn’t do their jobs, according to the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection.

In Mahoning County, two former clients of Heidi A. Hanni were reimbursed a total of $3,250 as a result of Hanni’s failure to provide the services requested.

Hanni resigned from the practice of law in Ohio in October 2016 with discipline pending.

In Trumbull County, the board awarded reimbursement to former clients of Timothy E. Bellew and Csaba A. Bodor. Clients were reimbursed $1,500 and $1,706 respectively.

Bellew was permanently disbarred from the practice of law in Ohio in December 2017. Bodor resigned from practice in July 2016 with discipline pending.

A total of $80,354 was awarded to former clients across Ohio including the following:

Cuyahoga County

A former client of Joseph E. Feighan, III was reimbursed $2,500 as a result of the former attorney’s failure to provide the services requested. Mr. Feighan resigned from the practice of law in Ohio in December 2016 with discipline pending.

A former client of James M. Johnson was reimbursed $4,166 as a result of the former attorney’s failure to distribute or otherwise account for client funds. Mr. Johnson resigned from the practice of law in Ohio in September 2016 with discipline pending.

Six former clients of deceased attorney George W. MacDonald were reimbursed a total of $9,300 as a result of Mr. MacDonald’s failure to complete the services requested prior to his death. Mr. MacDonald passed away in April 2017.

Four former clients of suspended attorney Mark I. Verkhlin were reimbursed a total of $6,005 as a result of Mr. Verkhlin’s failure to provide the services requested. Mr. Verkhlin’s license to practice law in Ohio was suspended in January 2018.

Franklin County

A former client of Stanlee E. Culbreath was reimbursed $6,067.51 as a result of the former attorney’s failure to distribute or otherwise account for client funds. Mr. Culbreath resigned from the practice of law in September 2016 with discipline pending.

A former client of Joseph Dues Reed was reimbursed $3,000 as a result of the former attorney’s failure to provide the services requested. Mr. Reed resigned from the practice of law in Ohio in April 2017 with discipline pending.

A former client of David G. Simonette was reimbursed $30,000 as a result of the former attorney’s dishonest conduct. Mr. Simonette resigned from the practice of law in Ohio in January 2017 with discipline pending.

Hamilton County

Three former clients of suspended attorney Daniel A. Niehaus were reimbursed a total of $11,360.47 as a result of Mr. Niehaus’ failure to provide the services requested. Mr. Niehaus’ license to practice law in Ohio was suspended indefinitely in September 2017.

A former client of attorney Justin E. Fernandez was reimbursed $1,500 as a result of Mr. Fernandez’s failure to provide the services requested. Mr. Fernandez was publicly reprimanded in September 2016The Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, formerly known as the Clients’ Security Fund, was created in 1985 by the Ohio Supreme Court to reimburse victims of attorney theft. The awards meeting took place Friday in Columbus.

The Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, formerly known as the Clients’ Security Fund, was created in 1985 by the Ohio Supreme Court to reimburse victims of attorney theft. The awards meeting took place Friday in Columbus.