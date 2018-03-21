Main Akron Children’s Hospital campus closes parking deck for safety

AKRON, Ohio (WYTV) – A parking deck at the main Akron Children’s Hospital campus will be permanently closed due to safety concerns.

People will no longer be able to use the Locust Parking Deck. An engineering report found that the 46-year-old deck has serious structural concerns.

The Akron campus has two other parking decks for patients to use — the Bowery and Exchange decks — and a free surface lot for emergency patients only.

Akron Children’s Hospital Akron campus map

Best parking locations for common destinations

Parking in the decks costs $1 an hour or a daily maximum of $4.

Parking at the Beeghly campus in Boardman is not affected.

More information about how the deck’s closure will affect patients is posted on Akron Children’s website.