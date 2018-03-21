Mercer prison has grown after escaping PA’s budget ax

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – A little over a year ago, it looked like the Pennsylvania state prison in Mercer might be on the chopping block. On Wednesday, WKBN went inside the facility to see what happens there.

We were invited to take a tour of SCI Mercer, which not only escaped the state’s budget ax but now houses close to 1,500 minimum and medium security inmates, and employs more than 500 staff and volunteers. Last year, the prison was at 1,400 inmates and around 400 employees.

Before workers are admitted, they must undergo biometric scans.

New inmates have to go through what’s called “A Block.”

“Last calendar year, we had between 1,000 and 1,100 inmates through the block,” said Corrections Officer Bryan Stone. “The block itself, it can hold as many as 110 inmates at a time.”

Once they pass through A Block, the inmates are moved out to any empty beds inside the prison.

While the average age of inmates is 40, there are some at SCI Mercer that are as young as 19 and others close to 90.

