Mercer prison has grown after escaping PA’s budget ax

A little over a year ago, it looked like the Pennsylvania state prison in Mercer might be on the chopping block.

Gerry Ricciutti Published:

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – A little over a year ago, it looked like the Pennsylvania state prison in Mercer might be on the chopping block. On Wednesday, WKBN went inside the facility to see what happens there.

We were invited to take a tour of SCI Mercer, which not only escaped the state’s budget ax but now houses close to 1,500 minimum and medium security inmates, and employs more than 500 staff and volunteers. Last year, the prison was at 1,400 inmates and around 400 employees.

Before workers are admitted, they must undergo biometric scans.

New inmates have to go through what’s called “A Block.”

“Last calendar year, we had between 1,000 and 1,100 inmates through the block,” said Corrections Officer Bryan Stone. “The block itself, it can hold as many as 110 inmates at a time.”

Once they pass through A Block, the inmates are moved out to any empty beds inside the prison.

While the average age of inmates is 40, there are some at SCI Mercer that are as young as 19 and others close to 90.

On Thursday, watch WYTV to get a closer look at the facility and the programs it offers. You’ll also hear from some of the inmates serving time there and what they’re doing to turn their lives around once they’re released.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s