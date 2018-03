COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – A ceremony is planned Wednesday at the Ohio Statehouse to honor fallen Girard officer Justin Leo.

State Senator Sean O’Brien will give the Leo family a resolution of condolence from the Ohio Senate.

A man shot and killed Leo when the officer responded to domestic violence call.

A second officer shot and killed the suspect.

Senator O’Brien said the resolution is a way to say thank you to the family and let them know Officer Leo is not forgotten.

Leo was 31 years old.