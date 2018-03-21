Slick travel this morning



WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

As of 3am, road temperatures have fallen to just below freezing. Snow is now starting to accumulate on roads. Untreated roads could be very slick. Snow showers are ongoing, but varying in intensity. Accumulations have been in the lawns. Up to 2″ to 3″ fell in Columbiana county. Roads are slick. Watch for drop off in visibility.

ADDITIONAL SNOW SHOWERS THIS MORNING

Expect an additional 2″ to 3″ through the morning. Snow becomes scattered in the afternoon with light accumulations. Columbiana and Western Pennsylvania will have the snow last longest through the day.

