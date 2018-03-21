Spring is hearing our cries for warmer weather!

My apologies to the snow-lovers (of which I am November 1st through February 28th), but this is getting ridiculous! If you’re like me and are beyond ready to break out of the cabin fever and feel some warmer weather, hang tight. I am tracking some warmer weather.

*WILL MARCH BREAK ANY RECORDS?*

As of this evening, March 21st, the average temperature for this month is 31.2°. That puts us at the number 10 spot for coldest Marches on record. With warmer temperatures coming before the month ends, it is looking unlikely that the cold we have seen will break any records.

Snow records will also be a challenge. So far, we have seen 15.4″ of snow this month. in order to break into the top 10, we would need to receive another 4.5″ to get to 19.9″. However, after this evening, there currently isn’t any snow in the 7-day forecast aside from a chance for a few flurries Friday.

*CHANGES COMING!*

Temperatures will begin climbing this weekend. Highs Saturday will be around 40°. By Monday, highs will climb to the upper 40s. Currently, 50s are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. For a detailed view of the 7-day forecast, click “PLAY” on the video above.

*WILL THE WARM-UP LAST?*

Current model data is showing the warmer temperatures sticking around for a bit for the end of the month and into early April. That doesn’t mean we won’t see another cool-down in April, but at least there isn’t any data showing any more highs in the 30s at this time.