We’re done but is Mother Nature? How common is April snowfall for the Valley?

(WYTV) – “April showers bring May flowers” is the expression, but those showers don’t always fall in the form of a raindrop.

Temperatures continue climbing on average through the month. In fact, anytime the temperature drops below freezing in April, that would be considered below average. The average high by April 1 is 53°. By April 30, that average rises to 65°! As for average lows, on April 1, it would be 33°. By the last day of the month, the normal low is 42°.

But April is also one of the more volatile months for the area. The warmest temperature ever recorded for the month is 90° (April 27, 1942). The lowest would be 11° (April 14, 1950). That’s a spread of 79°!

It’s during those cold snaps that snow occurs. So how likely is it that we could see some snow in April? Judging by the last 84 years, it’s very likely.

*A LOOK AT THE DATA*

Snowfall data for our area dates back to 1934, a span of 84 years, with only three years missing data for the month. In the last 84 years, no snowfall in April was only reported once — in 1941. That also happens to be the warmest April on record.

In the last 84 years, 15 of those Aprils had only a trace of snow. The remaining 64 Aprils had at least 0.1″ of snowfall or greater. That means only 1.2 percent of the last 84 Aprils featured no snow and only 18.8 percent had only a trace of snow. The majority, 80 percent, of the last 84 Aprils have had at least 0.1″ or better of snowfall.

*RECORDS*

Not all months featured a lot of snow. Of those 84 years with snowfall, 43.8 percent had less than 1″ of snow. That means that just over 56 percent had more than 1″ of snowfall.

Top 10 snowiest Aprils on record:

1. 2005 — 14.8″

2. 2007 — 14.0″

3. 1987 — 12.4″

4. 1961 — 12.2″

5. 1957 — 11.5″

6. 1982 — 10.6″

7. 2016 — 8.8″

8. 1943 — 8.0″

9. 1966 — 7.2″

10. 1985 — 5.8″

*FINAL THOUGHTS*

Yes, this winter seems to be dragging on forever! But, the snowfall from this morning is highly unlikely to be our last this season. Though we are looking at a warm-up heading into next week, as history shows, the vast majority of the last 84 Aprils have had some measurable snowfall. That said, if we have to have more snow, fingers crossed it is only one more and doesn’t amount to much!