BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local pharmacist was sentenced to five years of probation for diluting the drugs that he gave to patients.

Ernest Perrin gave up his pharmacy license. He was sentenced on Thursday.

He was charged last month after investigators say he admitted to giving lower dosages of medications to patients. He would then bill insurance for the higher-dosage medication.

Investigators say he was doing this with high-risk patients at Specialty Hospital in Boardman