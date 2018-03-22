Braking Point owner’s replica cars, $3M must be forfeited to government

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office is looking for Braking Point Recovery owner Ryan Sheridan to officially hand over more than $2.9 million, along with five cars.

According to Cleveland.com, authorities believe that Sheridan got the money and cars through illegal Medicaid payouts, saying he misled Medicaid when billing for services.

These cars and the nearly $3 million have already been seized as part of an investigation into Braking Point, which started last October, but now Sheridan has to forfeit them to the government.

Video of replica cars being hauled away

One of the cars in question is a 1959 Cadillac Hearse — a reproduction of the car from “Ghostbusters” — that cost over $140,000. Sheridan brought it out to Youngstown’s 2016 holiday parade.

A remake of the DeLorean time machine from “Back to the Future” was seized from Sheridan’s property in January. It cost more than $51,000.

There’s also a reproduction Batmobile worth more than $160,000.

Last year, the Ohio Department of Medicaid suspended its contract with Braking Point. That came after a raid of the facility in Austintown,