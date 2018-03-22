Graffiti, vandalism plaguing downtown Salem businesses



SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Unwanted graffiti is vandalism and it’s a problem that’s upsetting business owners and community leaders in Salem.

Some Salem City Council members said they’ve been getting complaints about more graffiti popping up around town.

Mike’s Penn Avenue Grille is just one of several businesses downtown that’s had to put in some elbow grease to cover up graffiti.

“That’s part of being an owner of a residential or commercial building,” Mike Cranmer said.

Ray and Terry Gatrell own Zeigler Trophies downtown.

“We want to paint it, but the only thing is once you paint it, they’re going to do the graffiti on it again,” Ray said.

The side of their building has markings every few feet — some of which they’ve tried to cover up.

“There, for a while, it was going quite a bit. It seems to have died down a little bit in this area at least,” Terry said.

Police say a lot of the graffiti they’re finding is in alleyways, but business owners say it doesn’t stop there. They’ve been vandalized in other ways and have even had items stolen.

“Throwing bricks through windows, stealing purses, they took my air conditioning units out of the back, my leaf blowers out of my trailer,” Cranmer said.

He has security cameras behind the building. Working with police, he was able to find all of his items in a pawn shop about a week later.

Police say there’s not much they can do unless the vandal leaves evidence behind or cameras catch them.

Business owners say they agree with the council members — something needs to be done.

“I think they’re going to try to get it before it gets too bad,” Cranmer said.

While some council members want the city to create a law defining graffiti and put responsibility on the owners to remove it, others say putting repairs on the owners would be punishing the wrong people.

“I really think that each business person should take care of their building,” Terry said.

Graffiti and vandalism are illegal, with consequences ranging from a ticket or fine all the way up to a felony charge, which could mean a trip to jail.