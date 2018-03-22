Hundreds show up for fundraiser benefiting mom with Hodgkin’s lymphoma



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Hundreds of people turned out to support a woman in need on Sunday at St. Christine’s in Youngstown.

Mary Bugzavich’s family put on a benefit for the mother of two who is fighting Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In addition to the dinner tickets, there were also basket raffles.

Diane Weaver, Mary’s sister, said she’s amazed by the community support.

“Mary is the strongest person I know, she is my baby sister. There’s five kids in my family, and we are all here to love her and support her for anything that she needs.”

The proceeds from the event will help support Mary’s family financially while she goes through treatment.