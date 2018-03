KINSMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Joseph Badger Local School District named its new superintendent.

Edwin Baldwin will start the job on April 1.

He’s worked in the district since 2002 as a teacher, athletic director, and most recently, the high school principal.

Baldwin is replacing David Bair who’s retiring as superintendent.

Bair will stay on as a special assistant to help with the transition.

Baldwin signed a four-year contract at $100,000, starting next school year.