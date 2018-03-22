Mercer prison’s focus is to rehabilitate not just incarcerate

Editor’s note: Inmates are not named in this report.

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – The average sentence for inmates at the state prison in Mercer is less than 12 years, but what happens while they’re serving time may be the difference between staying out of trouble after they are released and being sent back to prison for something else.

First News Reporter Gerry Ricciutti had the chance to take a tour inside the prison where nearly 1,500 prisoners are serving time.

Inmates at SCI Mercer are able to get to jobs. One of those is in food service. The cafeteria serves 4,300 meals a day to inmates and staff. It’s a way for inmates to work their way through their sentences.

“The time goes by much faster and you feel productive,” said an inmate.

Another job opportunity is the K-9 Adoption Rescue Endeavor (KARE). The program pairs inmates with dogs from local shelters for training, and they actually live with the animals in their cells.

“We learned how to read their body language and how to teach them basic obedience so that they can be more adoptable,” said an inmate.

The prison of nearly 1,500 brown-clad inmates is the only one in the state with a minimum security dormitory. There are no bars. The only time inmates have to be in their areas is during regular prisoner counts.

SCI Mercer is one of only three in the system with programming just for veterans, offering services many weren’t aware of on the outside before they got into trouble.

“They brought a lot of good things, stay on track, coping skills, parenting, helping us receive veterans benefits,” said an inmate.

There is also an area for those with substance abuse problems who are segregated from the rest of the population. To help them stay clean, the walls are covered with murals with inspirational messages on them painted by inmates.

The chapel at the prison would look familiar to travelers. It’s actually an old Stuckey’s restaurant that was moved by inmates from farther up Interstate 80 on Route 19 to the prison. It was rebuilt and remodeled in 1990.

Services for all faiths are held at the chapel as well as GED graduation ceremonies. It’s all aimed at helping the men re-enter society.

“If you take the initiative, you want to better yourself you definitely have the opportunity,” said an inmate.