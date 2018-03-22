New rankings show the healthiest counties in Ohio

Mahoning County has steadily improved in the health rankings over the last three years

Brittany Bissell Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new report that ranks the healthiest counties in the U.S. has Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties coming in toward the lower half of the list among all 88 counties in Ohio.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin compiled the rankings.

The study looked at more than 30 factors that influence how long and well people live, including factors such as smoking, drug use and obesity.

Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties are ranked close together with Columbiana being the healthiest of the three. Mahoning County ranked 68th, Trumbull County 64th and Columbiana County 63rd.

Mahoning County Health Commissioner Pat Sweeney said healthy choices are the main concern as far as food and physical activity, but there are other important issues they are working on.

“Our second priority is infant mortality. We lose far too many infants in Mahoning County, particularly African American infants. We are focused on reducing infant mortality. Our third is substance abuse, particularly opiates and heroin,” Sweeney said.

Mahoning County has steadily improved in the health rankings over the last three years. In 2016, they ranked 75th and now 68th. Sweeney cites programs such as the Community Pathways Hub as just one reason the county is making strides in healthier outcomes.

“That’s a program here at the health department that works with women who are pregnant and helps them get over the barriers. We are working on expanding that hub into chronic diseases and individuals who are having trouble getting to a physician or having trouble getting their medications,” Sweeney said.

The healthiest county in Ohio is Delaware County. Coming in last was Adams County, which is east of Cincinnati.

Rankings by overall health outcomes:

  1. Delaware
  2. Geauga
  3. Putnam
  4. Medina
  5. Warren
  6. Union
  7. Holmes
  8. Henry
  9. Mercer
  10. Auglaize
  11. Fairfield
  12. Shelby
  13. Lake
  14. Greene
  15. Wayne
  16. Paulding
  17. Wood
  18. Ashland
  19. Williams
  20. Hancock
  21. Fulton
  22. Wyandot
  23. Van Wert
  24. Defiance
  25. Noble
  26. Miami
  27. Ottawa
  28. Tuscarawas
  29. Darke
  30. Madison
  31. Portage
  32. Licking
  33. Knox
  34. Huron
  35. Morrow
  36. Clermont
  37. Champaign
  38. Lorain
  39. Carroll
  40. Logan
  41. Seneca
  42. Stark
  43. Washington
  44. Pickaway
  45. Perry
  46. Summit
  47. Monroe
  48. Sandusky
  49. Franklin
  50. Coshocton
  51. Allen
  52. Butler
  53. Preble
  54. Crawford
  55. Belmont
  56. Harrison
  57. Richland
  58. Erie
  59. Clinton
  60. Cuyahoga
  61. Hardin
  62. Hocking
  63. Columbiana
  64. Trumbull
  65. Hamilton
  66. Lucas
  67. Muskingum
  68. Mahoning
  69. Ashtabula
  70. Clark
  71. Athens
  72. Fayette
  73. Marion
  74. Ross
  75. Montgomery
  76. Brown
  77. Morgan
  78. Guernsey
  79. Jefferson
  80. Meigs
  81. Highland
  82. Scioto
  83. Lawrence
  84. Gallia
  85. Vinton
  86. Jackson
  87. Pike
  88. Adams

