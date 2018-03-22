New rankings show the healthiest counties in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new report that ranks the healthiest counties in the U.S. has Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties coming in toward the lower half of the list among all 88 counties in Ohio.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin compiled the rankings.

The study looked at more than 30 factors that influence how long and well people live, including factors such as smoking, drug use and obesity.

Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties are ranked close together with Columbiana being the healthiest of the three. Mahoning County ranked 68th, Trumbull County 64th and Columbiana County 63rd.

Mahoning County Health Commissioner Pat Sweeney said healthy choices are the main concern as far as food and physical activity, but there are other important issues they are working on.

“Our second priority is infant mortality. We lose far too many infants in Mahoning County, particularly African American infants. We are focused on reducing infant mortality. Our third is substance abuse, particularly opiates and heroin,” Sweeney said.

Mahoning County has steadily improved in the health rankings over the last three years. In 2016, they ranked 75th and now 68th. Sweeney cites programs such as the Community Pathways Hub as just one reason the county is making strides in healthier outcomes.

“That’s a program here at the health department that works with women who are pregnant and helps them get over the barriers. We are working on expanding that hub into chronic diseases and individuals who are having trouble getting to a physician or having trouble getting their medications,” Sweeney said.

The healthiest county in Ohio is Delaware County. Coming in last was Adams County, which is east of Cincinnati.

Rankings by overall health outcomes:

Delaware Geauga Putnam Medina Warren Union Holmes Henry Mercer Auglaize Fairfield Shelby Lake Greene Wayne Paulding Wood Ashland Williams Hancock Fulton Wyandot Van Wert Defiance Noble Miami Ottawa Tuscarawas Darke Madison Portage Licking Knox Huron Morrow Clermont Champaign Lorain Carroll Logan Seneca Stark Washington Pickaway Perry Summit Monroe Sandusky Franklin Coshocton Allen Butler Preble Crawford Belmont Harrison Richland Erie Clinton Cuyahoga Hardin Hocking Columbiana Trumbull Hamilton Lucas Muskingum Mahoning Ashtabula Clark Athens Fayette Marion Ross Montgomery Brown Morgan Guernsey Jefferson Meigs Highland Scioto Lawrence Gallia Vinton Jackson Pike Adams