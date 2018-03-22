Opioid overdoses in Trumbull County down from last year

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Some encouraging news out of Trumbull County concerning the number of opioid overdoses — so far this year, it’s going down.

Figures from the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board show there were 90 overdoses in January and February compared to 118 during the first two months of last year. That’s a decrease of 24 percent.

The figures from Howland are year-to-date and show a 79 percent decrease in overdoses. So far in 2018, there have only been three drug overdoses. Last year through March 22, there had been 14.

“We’re seeing a downward swing because our police officers, our sheriff’s department, the state — I mean, they’ve cracked down,” said Howland Fire Chief James Pantalone. “They’ve been doing their diligence, and I think they’ve been doing it for a long time and we’re starting to see some benefits.”

April Caraway, with the Mental Health and Recovery Board, wants to see March’s overdose numbers before saying we’re on the downswing because last March had 189 overdoses — the most of 2017.